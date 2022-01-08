Rivian shares fall below IPO price with Amazon-Stellantis – Transportes agreement

The American startup Rivian, which in just a few days became the third-largest car manufacturer by market value, saw shares this Thursday drop momentarily below the price of the initial public offering. The electric vehicle maker’s fall on the stock exchange comes after Amazon, the company’s second-largest shareholder, announced it would buy electric trucks from the rival Stellantis, owner of Peugeot and Chrysler. The announcement took the market by surprise and sent Rivian shares down nearly 16% to $75.13 this Thursday, down from the company’s debut price ($78 per share). The company had been trading below the initial public offering (IPO) price for a brief moment, but quickly alleviated losses and returned to trading above the IPO price, albeit remaining on the decline – ending the day to yield 2.98% to $87.33. To calm things down, Rivian went public with saying that the agreement between Amazon and Stellantis is “good news” for the auto industry, as it intensifies efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere through fewer vehicles. pollutants. Rivian also guaranteed that the partnership with Amazon “is intact” and that it hopes that “buy vehicles from many suppliers”.

The statements were not, however, enough to bring the company back to stock market earnings. On Wednesday, the day the partnership between Amazon and Stellantis, already the Rivian had closed down 11% as the stock dropped to $90.

The partnership between the retail giant and Stellantis is centered on the development of “a series of IT products and services perfectly integrated into the digital world of users”, ie vehicle software, “with ‘over-the-air’ updates ( distance), which will add value over time.” In addition, Amazon will be the first retailer to market the Stellantis Ram Promaster electric truck.

ÇWith 652 units produced up to December 15th and only 386 vehicles delivered, Rivian was one of the startups that appreciated the fastest on the stock market, with a 30% jump in just over a month. Amazon is one of the companies that ordered electric vehicles from Rivian (100 thousand in all).