Rodrigo Varanda explains goal right after entry and talks about doing more for Corinthians at Copinha

Friday night was special for anyone accompanying Timãozinho. In addition to the 2-0 victory against River, from Piauí, the team led by Diogo Siston led the classification in the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. Who helped this happen on the field was Rodrigo Varanda, scorer of Corinthians’ second goal.

The forward came on eight minutes into the final stage in place of Giovane and was very happy to find the ball that Felipe Augusto took in a corner minutes later. After the match, Varanda explained that this move is rehearsed by the coach and he knew how to take advantage of it.

“Every time Siston passes that corner ball, he puts me in the area and I try to stay more on the second stick, there’s more ball there. It was left over and I was able to take advantage of the opportunity,” said the player, in material sent by the club after the duel.

With the ball in the net, the shirt 17 of Timãozinho explodes in celebration along with his teammates, in front of the crowd. The joy was translated into a dance to celebrate the second goal alvinegro in the match. In the same interview, Varanda guaranteed that he has already left it rehearsed and will have more.

“The little dance is already rehearsed, as I always put in stories. A little dance is always being rehearsed and I can guarantee you that at Copinha there will be more of these“, finished the attacker.

If there’s going to be more celebration with dancing, just follow Timãozinho to find out. Corinthians returns to the field on Monday, against São José. For the third and final round of the group stage, the ball will roll from 20:00, with broadcast from SportTV.

