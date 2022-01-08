Rooster takes aim at striker Fábio Gomes to replace Diego Costa in the squad

Atlético bets on a little-known player in the crowd to replace star Diego Costa in the Alvinegro squad, in 2022. He is forward Fábio Gomes, 24, who played in the MLS, in the United States, for the New York Red Bull, but that belongs to the West-SP.

The club alvinegro arranges the arrival of the player to make up for the departure of Diego Costa, who agreed the termination with Galo this Friday (7). In the board’s view, Fábio is a cheaper alternative, as he has salaries around R$ 180 thousand. Diego Costa cost Galo’s coffers around R$ 1.3 million per month.

Fábio had a good start to the season at NY Red Bull, on MLS, but had a drop in performance at the end and the American club did not want to exercise the right to buy.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, the deal between Atlético and Oeste will involve the purchase of 50% of the economic rights for US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 8 million).

Fábio Gomes was the top scorer in Serie B in 2019, with 15 goals, playing for the West. The player passed by Albiirex Nigata, from Japan, and, in MLS, had seven goals and six assists in 30 games.

Fábio Gomes is managed by Fernando Garcia, who also manages the career of defensive midfielder Edenílson, from Internacional, an old desire of Galo.

