Rose falls into a trap and kisses Baby in front of Guilherme · TV News

Rose (Barbara Colen) is going to do very poorly in The More Life, The Better!. The former model will fall into a trap of Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and will be caught kissing with Neném (Vladimir Brichta), her great love from the past. The doctor will freak out when he sees the two making out and will go after the player in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In the plot, the doctor will have discovered, thanks to an intrigue by his mother, that the woman had an affair with Neném. He will have even placed the police to watch over her. With the help of delegate Nunes (Cridemar Aquino), the surgeon will place a wire in the middle of the belongings of the mother of his son.

Later, he will agree to have lunch at Neném’s family home, as Tina (Agnes Brichta) is dating the cardiologist’s son, Tigger (Matheus Abreu). The meeting will be marked by a real “cimon pie”, with an intense exchange of looks between Rose and Neném, which will make Guilherme furious.

Calculator, Celina’s son (Ana Lucia Torre) will leave and ask the ace to take his wife to the house. The two ex-lovers will talk about the past and end up kissing again.

However, this time, Guilherme will see everything through the listening he will have planted. Disturbed, he can’t take any more pretending and will release the dogs onto Baby. To make matters worse, the footballer’s secret will be played out after all this conflict.

The current seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson is fully recorded due to the security protocols that were adopted by Globo as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the network will debut Cara e Coragem, by Claudia Souto, which will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the roles of stuntmen.

