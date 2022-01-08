Russian submarine hits British warship in North Atlantic – Observer

You have free access to all Observer articles by being our subscriber.



A Russian submarine collided with a British navy warship sonar while the vessel was patrolling the North Atlantic.

The ship HMS Northumberland was looking for the Hunter-Killer class Russian submarine, which had ceased to appear on the war frigate’s radar. The British then launched a sonar, towed hundreds of meters behind the boat, which was hit precisely by the Russian submersible – specifically built for the purpose of detecting and sinking other submarines and marine vessels.

The collision took place in late 2020, but was only confirmed this Tuesday by the British Defense Ministry, according to Radio Free Europe. A film crew aboard HMS Northumberland filming a documentary captured the crew’s reaction to the submarine’s collision.

Mission briefing… HMS Northumberland prepares to deploy intercept Russian naval units. “Warship Life at Sea” Episode 1 Monday 3rd Jan at 2100 @channel5_tv @HMSNORT Via @Mark_Tatts pic.twitter.com/LajVa2Tc2P — Navy Lookout (@NavyLookout) December 31, 2021

The vessel, which routinely performs North Atlantic patrol functions, was looking for the submarine together in the Arctic Circle area. after the Russian vessel disappeared from the ship’s radar.

A Merlin-class helicopter belonging to the frigate had spotted the submarine’s periscope at the surface, before the Russian vessel dived again.

According to the Defense Ministry, HMS Northumberland ended up detecting the submarine with a sonar towed by the frigate – a long tube equipped with hydrophones that allows the ship’s team to “listen underwater”. This was the sonar that was damaged after the collision.

The ship had to dock off the coast of Scotland to repair the equipment, but it has not been confirmed to date whether the submarine suffered any damage or not.

The incident was confirmed by a ministry spokesman, who said on Thursday that “In late 2020 a Russian submarine guarded by HMS Northumberland came into contact with its sonar.”

The Royal Navy routinely monitors ships and submarines as part of the United Kingdom’s defense,” explained the spokesman.

A source linked to the Ministry of Defense confirmed to the BBC that it was unlikely that the collision had been deliberately caused.