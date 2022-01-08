Saldão do Magalu and the difficult prospects for retail in 2022

This Friday, 7th, Magazine Luiza began its traditional sale at the beginning of the year, with lines during the night in stores across the country. In the 29th edition of the “Fantastic Sale”, the event puts up for sale 25,000 items with discounts of up to 80% and has a record of 5,000 participating retailers, 3.5 times more than the previous year. Despite the frenzy caused by the promotion, the retail sector does not have very promising prospects for 2022, according to market analysts. The macroeconomic scenario is seen as the main obstacle to the growth of shares in the segment, with the Selic rising to exceed 10% in 2022, which impacts the cost of credit, and the purchasing power of the population being mitigated by inflationary pressure.

“2022 is a very challenging year for the domestic segment, especially for retail and civil construction. In addition to the high interest rate cooling the market, people’s income is lower. Therefore, we had a Black Friday and a year-end with very weak sales”, says João Daronco, investment analyst at Suno Research. “The companies that can save themselves are the accessories that benefit from e-commerce, but are not at the end of the operation, such as cybersecurity, for example. Merchants have higher costs and need to reduce profit margins.”

Despite the adverse domestic environment, Toro Investimentos placed two companies in the retail segment in the recommended portfolio for January, among them Magazine Luiza and JHSF, focused on shopping centers and the high-income public. These choices are based on long-term investment, as they are solid, low-priced companies that have dropped drastically over the past year.

“We may come to a rising return in retail equities because we are seeing a very tentative start to easing inflation. Anyone who wants to buy these shares and believes in the resumption should immediately follow the release of the indicators, because after we observe a more stable Brazilian scenario, these shares will probably have already increased”, says Stefany Oliveira, an analyst at Toro Investimentos.