Samsung may resurrect Galaxy Note on S22 line; understand the case | Cell

It looks like the Galaxy Note will make a comeback in 2022. Samsung would be working on launching the high-end phone, which has many fans in Brazil, in the coming months. The scheme, however, would be different from previous years: the “Note” seal would be on the Galaxy S22 line, according to a leak made by the channel Unbox Therapy.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus phones would be evolutions of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, while the future Galaxy S22 Ultra would have features of the device that, in the past, was famous for promising more productivity in the work environment.

🔎 Nubank creates mobile insurance; customers receive ‘confidential’ offer

2 of 3 Supposed Galaxy S22 Utra — Photo: Front Page Tech / Reproduction Supposed Galaxy S22 Utra — Photo: Front Page Tech / Reproduction

The Galaxy Note line has no continuity since the 2020 launch. On the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the S Pen stylus support was an indication that the two models could come together at some point. When asked by the TechAll about the continuity of the Note phones, the manufacturer responded in a note that they could come back in the future.

With the expectation of an upcoming release, the specs and features start to take shape. The details of the photographic arrangements, for example, would be more robust. In the premium model, the set is expected to feature a 108 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra wide camera, as well as a telephoto and a periscopic camera, both with 10 MP.

Another novelty that may be present in the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the composition of Super Clear Glass, a supposed material based on Gorilla Glass that should avoid the interference of bright spots in the records made at night. This is a frequent annoyance for photography lovers.

It is worth noting that the last leak focused on the S22 Ultra. What is known about Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus is that they must have 6.1 inch and 6.55 inch screens respectively. Another common point would be the rounded edges, a factor that would strongly differentiate them from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with square corners.

3 out of 3 Galaxy S22 Ultra has extra official technique posted on the internet — Photo: Reproduction/The Verge Galaxy S22 Ultra has extra official technique published on the internet — Photo: Reproduction/The Verge

The arrangement of the two simplest smartphones should bring a 50 MP main camera, accompanied by a telephoto lens and an ultra wide one. The module to house the sensors must repeat the recipe of the S21, while the S22 Ultra would innovate by removing the frame from the lenses, leaving them without a contour on the back.

It is speculated that the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a battery of 5,000 mAh and a charger with 45 Watts of power. It would be an improvement over the last release, which has 25 Watts.

So far there are no confirmations on the expected specifications, nor a forecast date for the release. However, the phones are expected to be introduced soon, between January and February.