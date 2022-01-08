Samsung Unveils New Foldable Display Concepts at CES 2022

THE Samsung keep developing folding screens, which may soon be on new cell phones and other devices sold at the nearest store. The brand took advantage of the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 (ESC) to present some of their latest concepts in this segment.

At the technology fair in Las Vegas, the South Korean company unveiled four prototypes developed with the flexible technology, like the concept Flex S. It is made up of three panels that fold into an “S” shape, leaving ample screen space available when opened, with the possibility of use on cell phones, tablets and other devices.

With a slightly different approach from the previous one, the Flex G keeps the same three flexible panels, but folds inwards. The pattern allows you to protect the screens from scratches and impacts that can damage the device, making it very compact for storage.

These new folding screen concepts from Samsung, shown in the video above, are still under development. For now, there is no confirmation that they will be released commercially, nor is there any forecast when that might happen.

Flex Note and Flex Slidable

In addition to the folding cell phone prototypes, the South Korean giant also unveiled a foldable notebook concept at CES 2022. nicknamed Flex Note, the product consists of a huge OLED screen that folds up and can be used in different ways, depending on the needs of the moment.

The device (not to be confused with the line Galaxy Note of cell phones) does not require the physical keyboard, as a part of the panel is used as a virtual keyboard, if folded. The space also doubles as a drawing area for a compatible pen or media controller for editing, plus the ability to open all the way to view videos on a larger display.

Unlike the others, the Flex Slidable is a concept of scrollable screen whose retractable mechanism is somewhat reminiscent of the Oppo Find X cell phone. Apparently conventional, the phone transforms itself, gaining extra space on the side after the technology is activated.

When scrolling to the side, the display provides extra space for the user. In the demo video, the extra area that came up was used as a tab to access app shortcuts, but there are probably other configurable functions for it.