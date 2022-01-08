Samuel gets out of jail to face greater danger · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will leave jail to face another nightmare in In Times of the Emperor. After accepting the offer of Caxias (Jackson Antunes), the good guy will fight in the Paraguay War (1864-1870) and will say goodbye to Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in the telenovela of the six on Globo.

In the chapter this Friday (7), the marquis will visit the engineer in prison and say that he will be able to get rid of the penalty if he accepts to go back to war. “The condemned can be recruited to go to war, Samuel. Are you interested?”, the military man will question. The boy will think about the offer for a while and will eventually accept.

A little later, Caxias will appear telling Pilar about the engineer’s decision. “What are they saying?! Samuel won the freedom to die in the war? Is that it? No! Not that!”, the doctor will react. Angered, she will run after her ex-fiancé in prison.

Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will ask her lover not to go to the battlefield. But he will claim to be right about what he wants. “I’d rather die in war than in prison! Do you know why I chose to go to war? Because you won’t be able to go after me there. Because that’s the only way I can make sure you’re free of me. Time will make you me forget”, the young man will claim.

On the day of embarkation, the healthcare professional will appear at the port. Very emotional, the youngest of Eudoro (José Dumont) will declare herself to the musician. “I love you, Samuel! Never forget this because I’ll never forget you, never, my love!”, will say the girl, who will still kiss him.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

