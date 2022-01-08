Santander real estate auction has discounts of up to 60%

In January, Santander bank holds an auction of 50 properties. The discounts are up to 60% and the bids can be made until January 17th on the Sold Leilões website.

Among them are houses, apartments, commercial and industrial properties and land located in eight states: Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo.

The properties have initial bids ranging, for example, from R$ 42 thousand for a residence with two bedrooms in Sousa (PB) to R$ 807,000 for an apartment with a total area of ​​640 m² in the city of São Paulo.

With 34 available options, the Southeast region concentrates most of the lots. In Rio de Janeiro, there is an apartment with 135 m² of floor space and an initial value of R$ 238 thousand, 49% less than the appraisal. In Contagem (MG), an apartment with a total area of ​​62 m² has bids starting at R$ 92,000.

In the south of the country, a house in Rio Grande (RS) has a 55% discount on the appraised value, with bids starting at R$ 131 thousand. In Curitiba (PR), a 32 m² commercial room has bids starting at R$ 103 thousand, 41% lower than the value evaluated.

In the Northeast, a house with a total area of ​​158 m², located in the municipality of Santa Maria da Boa Vista (PE), has an initial value of R$ 107 thousand. In the capital of Paraíba, João Pessoa, the auction of an apartment with a total area of ​​282 m² has bids starting at R$ 254 thousand.

All properties have condominium and IPTU debts paid up to the date of the auction, and Santander offers payment facilities that vary according to the type of property: for residential properties, except land, up to 80% of the property is financed in up to 420 months. For commercial rooms, financing is up to 360 months.

More information and access to the auction notice are available on the Sold website or on the Santander portal. Unoccupied options can be visited by appointment via email. The auction will be carried out in the conditional modality, when all bids are subject to Santander’s approval.

Service Summary

Santander bank auction: January 17, 2022, at 3 pm.