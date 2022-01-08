Santos has four players and more than 40 employees with covid-19 – 07/01/2022

Santos reported today (7) that four players from the professional squad tested positive for covid-19: midfielders Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez and forwards Marinho and Léo Baptistão.

Zanocelo and Sánchez will test again on Sunday. If it is negative, the duo will be available for the start of the pre-season, as they will have completed the 10 days of isolation. Marinho and Baptistão are scheduled to return on January 14 and 15, respectively.

THE UOL Sport found that more than 40 employees from Santos, CT Rei Pelé or Vila Belmiro also have covid-19. Among them is Edu Dracena, football executive. Some sectors have already adopted the home office.

The squad re-enacts on Sunday, and infectious disease physician Evaldo Stanislau prepared an action plan against covid-19 and delivered the recommendations to the athletes.

“When they arrive at the CT Rei Pelé, everyone will undergo a covid test and there is a distance orientation, until the results are analyzed. The use of masks will be mandatory. All employees who work in person, at the CT and at Vila Belmiro, will be tested every 48 hours. Players, coaching staff and health professionals will test daily. Visitors and service providers will also have to test,” said Santos, in an official statement.