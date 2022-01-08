Santos moves forward by hiring Ricardo Goulart for two years – 07/01/2022

Santos advanced in the negotiation and is optimistic about the hiring of Ricardo Goulart. Peixe is waiting for an answer from the attacking midfielder’s manager today (7).

How GE published and the UOL Sport confirmed, details are lacking for a two-year contract. The 30-year-old player approved the conditions and would wear the 10 alvinegra shirt.

From Monday to Friday, at 5 pm, the UOL Channel brings, live, the latest information from the ball market. Subscribe to UOL Esporte’s YouTube and also check out the clubs’ lives, Posse de Bola and UOL News Esporte:

Goulart’s initial order was high and well above what was possible for Santos. Afterwards, however, Peixe thought of a more complex proposal to try to convince the player.

THE UOL Sport found that Santos offered R$ 500 thousand as a fixed salary, with variables in marketing actions. Ricardo Goulart would be the poster boy and would receive part of the sale of tokens, in addition to earning bonuses for the sale of shirts with his name, for example.

Goulart had a millionaire salary in Chinese football and agreed to reduce the amount to play for Peixe. People close to the player say that “the project was more decisive than money”.

Negotiations are conducted by football executive Edu Dracena, with the help of President Andres Rueda. Goulart’s manager is Paulo Pitombeira, who is also in charge of coach Fabio Carille’s career. Edu has a free hand from the board to hire within the budget, but as it is a proposal that also involves the marketing department, he spoke with the Management Committee.

Dracena argued about Ricardo Goulart’s good technical performance over the past few years and showed positive information about the 30-year-old athlete’s physical situation. The directors agreed with the offer and are now awaiting the outcome of the negotiations.



Goulart became Santos’ priority after being frustrated by Nathan, on loan from Atlético-MG to Fluminense. Peixe was convinced about the contract and even exchanged documents with Galo.

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he left Guanghzou. His last match was in August and he would take advantage of the pre-season to physically recondition himself. Last season, he scored seven goals in 13 games for the Chinese Superliga. The roster of Santos re-appears next Sunday (9).

Ricardo Goulart negotiated with Fluminense recently, but the Rio club withdrew from the contract at the end of December. His last visit to Brazil was at Palmeiras, in 2019. For Cruzeiro, he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014 and was called up for the Brazilian team.