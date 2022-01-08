São Paulo forwards agreement with Toronto FC to have Soteldo

Photo: Disclosure/Saints

São Paulo’s target in the ball market, attacking midfielder Soteldo is increasingly closer to Tricolor. According to information from the journalist Leonardo Buzato, the Morumbi club is getting along with Toronto FC and has everything underway with the club.

But, the biggest obstacle is with Soteldo, according to the communicator, the player is afraid to return to Brazilian football. This is largely due to the financial crisis that São Paulo has been going through in recent months.

Another factor that has made negotiations difficult is the player’s salary. Soteldo earns around R$ 2 million a month, a very high value by São Paulo standards.

The intention of São Paulo is to have Soteldo on loan. The bond would be for one year, with an option to purchase 50% of the Venezuelan’s federal rights, with a fixed value at the end of one year.

Sold by Santos in April 2021, Soteldo has a contract with Toronto FC until 2024. The player had a very good time at Vila Belmiro. In Brazil, the Venezuelan only defended the colors of the Fish.

