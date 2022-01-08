São Paulo giant approaches Rodrigo Dourado, from Inter

In the sights of European football, defensive midfielder Rodrigo Dourado, 27, from Internacional, may be reinforcing São Paulo in 2022. back to Galatasay’s interest.

Wearing Internacional’s colors since the beginning of his career, Rodrigo Dourado is one of the names that should leave the Beira Rio giant’s team this year. The name of the steering wheel is on the market waiting for proposals, since Inter needs an amount to control the accounts.

In European football, Galatasaray probed the athlete’s situation, and can advance for the player at any time. With a short transfer window, the Turkish club works behind the scenes to carry out the first proposal for Dourado.

São Paulo, in turn, has the approval of Dourado’s agent to continue in the interest, but nothing can be done in case the Turkish club actually enters the fight for the steering wheel. The financial issue also weighs heavily on the Morumbi tricolor.

With the Inter shirt, Rodrigo Dourado has a contract until the end of the year. Starting in July, you can sign a pre-contract with any team.