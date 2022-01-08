Scholarship holders again spread fake news about covid-19 vaccine

posted on 01/07/2022 5:58 PM



(credit: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The Pocketnist and Denialist networks have returned to attack and are at full steam in an anti-vaccination campaign. In related groups and profiles, users spread fake news, calling into question the severity of the covid-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of immunization agents against the disease. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who tends to be against vaccination, has also been campaigning against the immunization of children.

In open profiles, the Pocketinarians use photos of doctors and strangers and argue that those vaccinated are more susceptible to contracting the new coronavirus. Other posts also claim that lice and malaria medicine can be effective against the disease.

Another case, in a Twitter account attributed to a person by the name of Arlene Ferrari Graf, reveals the story of a 28-year-old boy who allegedly died after receiving the covid-19 vaccine. This Friday (1/7), the company suspended the network for violating the terms of use. However, the posts continue to circulate in pocketbook channels.

Bolsonaro against childhood vaccine

The president has taken a radical stand against vaccinating children. A day after the federal government announced the childhood immunization schedule, the chief executive once again criticized the matter and said he would not vaccinate his own 11-year-old daughter.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 311 children aged between five and 11 have died from covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.