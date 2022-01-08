See government released calendar details

With the release of the salary bonus calendar PIS/Pasep 2022 by the Federal Government, the beneficiaries of the programs can already plan to receive the amount.

However, it is worth remembering that the calendar was presented to the Development Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat), which will make its approval or changes. Therefore, the PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar may change depending on Condefat.

If the government’s calendar is approved, payments will start to be made on February 8th, for workers born in January, and will continue with new releases until March 31st, when the deposit is made for those born in December.

The PIS/Pasep salary bonus is an annual contribution made to workers in private and public companies, respectively.

January – 02/08/2022

February – 10/02/2022

March – 02/15/2022

April – 02/17/2022

May – 02/22/2022

June – 02/24/2022

July – 15/03/2022

August – 17/03/2022

September – 22/03/2022

October – 03/24/2022

November – 03/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022

PIS 2022 calendar of born in February

Following the same pattern of the PIS 2022 calendar of those born in February, these beneficiaries receive on February 10, 2022.

Pasep 2022 payment date, Pasep 2022 calendar

According to the Pasep 2022 calendar, releases run from February 15th to March 24th, 2022, depending on the registration number.

PIS 2022 and Pasep payment table with PIS/Pasep 2022 value

The benefit has a value that is calculated proportionally to the number of months worked in the base year (2020). Below, you can check the table of values: