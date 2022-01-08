see how much BRL 6 million premium for savings yields

This Saturday (01/08), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena prize, which corresponds to the contest nº 2442. Anyone who, alone, manages to get the six dozens right, will be able to obtain the amount of R$ 6 million . This is because the Mega-Sena is accumulated within this value range. But what if you’re the lucky one this time? Do you know how to make the prize have a good yield?

An alternative, which many already know, is to let the money pay off in the savings account. We brought the simulation to show you how the calculation works, considering the first month of income. This is based on the Selic rate, which is currently in the 9.25% range. It is worth noting that the previous draw was held last Wednesday, January 5th, 2022.

No bet was able to guarantee the six drawn tens (09 – 41 – 42 – 46 – 47 – 54). The Mega-Sena award, therefore, was accumulated in R$ 6 million. The corner was obtained by 18 bets (R$ 83,666.84 per ticket). Finally, the court had 1,588 winning bets and, in turn, each of the lucky ones received R$1,354.80.

Accumulated Mega-Sena: how much R$6 million pays off

If only one player hits the six tens of the new accumulated Mega-Sena draw, he will be able to receive the value of BRL 6 million. The Mega-Sena award forecast was established by Caixa Econômica Federal. There will be the alternative, then, of leaving the money in savings.

As the Selic rate is 9.25%, the savings income corresponds to 0.50% monthly, in addition to the TR. This implies that, in the first month, the winner will have income of BRL 30,000 on average. Remembering that bets can be placed until 19:00 on January 8, 2022 (drawing day). At where? By lottery outlets or Caixa’s website.

As usual, the transmission will be promoted by Caixa’s YouTube channel.