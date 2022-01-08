See how the five Corinthians Under-20 athletes who scored in the last game against River are doing

Corinthians Under-20 faces its second challenge in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup this Friday, at 21:45. The opponent is River, from Piauí, a team that was already thrashed in 2019 in the Copa do Brasil in the category. Caetano, Rafael Bilu, Nathan Palafoz, Vitinho and Du Queiroz they swung the nets and secured victory. Find out how each of them is currently.

Caetano was revealed by Vasco and hired by Timão at just 19 years old. In 2018, he won an opportunity among the professionals and was linked to a match in the Brazilian Championship against the club that revealed him. However, he did not leave the bench at Neo Química Arena. After being chosen for the 2019 Copinha, a sequence of loans began.

Later that year, it was negotiated with the West to gain experience. In 2021, he competed in the Campeonato Paulista with São Caetano and then was loaned to the CRB to compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. On January 1st, Corinthians confirmed another loan for the athlete. This season, he will defend Goiás in Serie A.

Rafael Bilu started playing at Timon during his childhood. In 2018, he won his first opportunity at Copinha. In the same year, on November 25, he debuted among the professionals in a duel in the Brazilian Championship, against Chapecoense. After replacing Pedrinho at the end of the second half, the young man never played in the first team.

Afterwards, he represented Corinthians in the 2019 Copinha. Later, he was loaned to América-MG. The following year, a loan came to the CSA, in Alagoas. In 2021, he passed by Mirassol to compete in the Campeonato Paulista, but only entered the field once. In Timão’s Sub-23, he was one of the highlights of the Brazilian Aspirants Championship.

Finally, he had another loan agreed, this time with Juventude, for the sequence of the Brazilian Championship. With the end of the season, he returned to the Parque São Jorge club, but his future is undefined. Thus, it can be borrowed again or gain new chances in the team where it passed through all the youth categories.

Nathan Palafoz arrived at Corinthians in 2017. He came from Nova Iguaçu, in Rio de Janeiro. After scoring three goals in nine clashes, he tore his cruciate ligament and stayed out until early next year. After his recovery, he was chosen for Copinha for two years in a row, in 2018 and 2019. He was then promoted to the Under-23 squad.

However, shortly thereafter he was loaned to Racing de Ferrol of Spain. In his first season, he participated in ten of the 18 games played in the Second Division B G1, which is equivalent to the third division of the country. In these, he scored two goals. Last year, he renewed his contract with the Spanish team.

vitinho has a lot of time at home. He arrived at Timão in 2005 and his prominence made him be called up several times for the Brazilian Under-17 team. In 2017, he was the only player born in 2000 to participate in the champion squad of Copinha. Thus, it was the title holder the following year and also participated in the 2019 and 2020 editions.

In 2021, he gained space in the first team with Vagner Mancini. He played 29 games and scored a goal against Flamengo, for the Campeonato Brasileiro. It was recently loaned to Vasco and advertised on the Rio de Janeiro club’s social networks.

Du Queiroz was hired by Corinthians in 2013. At the time, for the Under-13 squad. After a good performance in the 2019 Copinha, he was also enrolled in 2020. Afterwards, he went to the Under-23, but soon conquered his place with the professionals. The young man has 16 games in the main team and was one of the starters in the final stretch of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Of the five, he is the only one who should continue working with Sylvinho.

