See some options that yield more money than savings

It’s no surprise that keeping money somewhere that it earns is a great strategy for good financial management. This measure has already been taken by many Brazilian citizens.

In this context, the best known choice is to deposit the money in savings. However, today the market offers more advantageous options, precisely because it has the same facility as the aforementioned more traditional modality and generates more gains.

This is because the rate used is different. In this sense, savings are made using the Selic, which offers 70% of the income, as long as the Selic is below 8.5% in the year. In this scenario, savings already lose to digital passbooks, which offer 100% of the income, which use CDI operations.

It is worth remembering that the selic rate is currently at 9.25%, that is, above 8.5%. Therefore, investing in savings is even more disadvantageous compared to other options on the market.

That said, check out below a list of three digital accounts where your money will yield more than your savings.

Nubank: at finetech, the deposited money yields 100% on the CDI, which in turn is 0.10 less than the current selic. Therefore, the passbook yields 2.45% more than savings annually. This is a good option for those who want to rely on services common to banks, such as loans, credit cards, etc.

PicPay: in the payment application, balances of up to R$250 thousand yield up to 120% of the CDI, once this amount is exceeded, the yield becomes 100%, which also exceeds savings. In addition, if you receive cashback on an eventual purchase, the money returned will also be paid during the period in which the promotion is in effect.

Neon: In addition to offering operations in CDB, Neon can yield up to 95% of the CDI for applications starting at R$ 10. Despite having a lower yield than the previous options, the book still beats savings.

Ps: It is noteworthy that downloading the application and registering in all the options above are free.