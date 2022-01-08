See the 20 best-selling motorcycles in 2021

Motorcycles are increasingly consolidated as a work tool and means of transport for those who want to get off public transport or choose to leave their car at home. And this increased interest in motorcycles led the segment to end the year 2021 with high sales.

According to the balance presented by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, Fenabrave, the year ended with 1,157,369 motorcycles sold, a volume 26.4% greater than that registered in 2020, which accounted for 915,473 units delivered to customers.

For another year, Honda and Yamaha dominated the national motorcycle market

The document shows that the national vehicle chain accounted for 3,497,077 units sold zero km, an increase of 10.6% over the 3,162,654 units in 2020.

In the month of December, which had 112,403 licensed motorcycles, the total number of licensed motorcycles also increased. The growth was 5.5% compared to the 106 thousand units registered in November and 10.8% over the 98 thousand motorcycles registered in December 2020.

The new president of Fenabrave, José Maurício Andreta Júnior, points out that the sale of brand new motorcycles remains heated, and automakers have managed to reduce the delivery time, which currently takes an average of 30 days. “In the middle of last year, buyers were waiting up to 120 days to receive their motorcycles”, comments the executive, who takes over from Alarico Assumpção Júnior with a term of office until the end of 2024.

Despite the reduced wait, the credit for the purchase of motorcycles had a worsening in approvals in December, when only 35% of the proposals sent to banks were approved, against 48% in November, informs the organization.

Check out the 20 most popular motorcycles in 2021

20th Shineray XY 50: the Chinese brand’s scooter had 9,530 units sold in 2021, 816 of which in December.

19th Yamaha MT-03: the entry-level model of the Master of Torque range in the Brazilian market totaled 10,154 licenses in 2021, of which 963 in December.

18th Honda ADV: the adventurous scooter registered 11,098 units registered in 2021. In December, 1,073 units were registered.

17th Yamaha YBR 125 Factor: the entry model of the tuning fork brand had 13,313 units licensed in 2021. In December there were 1,140.

16th Yamaha NEO: the small scooter closed the year with 13,350 licenses, 1,304 of them in December.

15th Yamaha Make 150: in 2021, the city of the brand of tuning forks had 16,661 licensed units, 1,622 of which in December.

14th Yamaha NMAX: with 1,603 license plates in December, the scooter from the diapasões brand closed the year 2021 with 19,956 units sold.

13th Yamaha Lander: the trail of the tuning fork mark registered 20,198 licenses last year, 1,862 of them in December.

12th Honda Elite 125: the wing brand entry scooter closed the year with 21,797 license plates. In December, 2,271 units were licensed.

11th Honda XRE 190: the trail registered 21,954 units sold in 2021, 1,996 of which were sold in December.

10th Honda PCX 150: the best-selling scooter in Brazil had 28,135 licensed units. In December, 2,260 units were sold.

9th Honda XRE 300: the average trail totaled 30,949 licensed units. In the last month of 2021, 2,801 motorcycles were registered.

8th Yamaha YBR 150 Factor: the Japanese brand’s city had 32,111 motorcycles sold in 2021, with 2,834 motorcycles licensed in December.

7th Yamaha Crosser 150: the entry trail of the tuning fork brand had 32,258 units registered in 2021, 2,257 of them in December.

6th Yamaha Make 250: with 3,926 licensed units in December, the model ended the year with 32,623 registered motorcycles.

5th Honda CB 250F Twister: the model had 40,926 licenses in 2021. In December there were 3,621 units.

4th Honda Pop 110i: The brand’s entry-level model, the CUB registered 105,899 license plates last year. In December there were 10,892 units.

3rd Honda NXR 160 Bros: based on CG, the trail totaled 128,288 units registered in 2021, with 12,433 of them registered in December.

2nd Honda Biz: the 110 and 125 versions closed the year with 159,538 sealed units. Of this total, 16,806 were registered in December.

1st Honda CG 160: the best-selling motorcycle in Brazil had 315,141 units sold in the year. In December there were 31,459 motorcycles.

The performance of the motorcycle market by brands in 2021

In terms of share by brands, Honda ended the year 2021 in the leadership of the Brazilian market, with 882,483 licensed units and a share of 76%.

Then come Yamaha, with 201,000 motorcycles sold and 17.5% of the market, followed by Shineray (13,767 units and 1.2% of the market), BMW Motorrad (11,904 motorcycles and 1% market share) and Kawasaki (8,997 license plates and 0.8% share).