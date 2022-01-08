See the route taken by plane from Maiara, hit by a bird in SC

Aircraft was destined for São Paulo, but had to make an emergency landing in Florianópolis

It is possible to follow flights from any part of the world in real time through the website FlightRadar, including the one of the singer Maiara, a duo with Maraisa, who had to make an emergency landing last Tuesday (4), in Florianópolis, capital of the state.

Flight LA3275 by the LATAM company was traveling from Navegantes to Congonhas, in São Paulo, when, shortly after taking off, it collided with a bird that had entered one of the plane’s turbines, causing the aircraft’s engine to fail.

Through the radar, it is possible to see the altered route of the plane, which landed at Hercílio Luz International Airport, after a bird entered one of the turbines.

The city of Navegantes, from which the flight left, informed that there is an environmental sector at the airport that works specifically with the management of bird risks in the airport region.

Infraero has not yet disclosed which bird would have crashed into the plane, but explained that Navegantes airport has a Fauna Risk Management Program, as per RBAC 153/21 Amendment 6.

Based on this Program, different actions are carried out, such as: inspections, elimination of attractive spots, identification of species, demobilization of places that can serve as shelter, maintenance of green areas, among others.

“These actions are shared with the entire airport community, according to the level of action of each link, since this is an issue of interest to operational safety”, highlights the note.

Relief

On social networks, Maiara and Maraisa commented with relief on the accident. “2022 started with great emotions, right?! Maiara has already started scaring us, but it’s all right”, said Maraisa.

Maiara added: “I want to thank all of you for your concern, as you saw in the news, yesterday I was scared on a flight, we went to take a flight from Navegantes to São Paulo at night and a bird entered the turbine and we needed it make a stop in Floripa”, he said.

“It really was a scare, but God is too good. I want to thank everyone for their concern”, he said.

According to delegate Renan Scandolara, from the Tourist Support Police, the aircraft collided with the bird minutes after taking off and had an engine failure. No one was injured and passengers were relocated to another flight.

ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) did not say how many passengers were on the aircraft.