See what action is needed to capture the positive commodity cycle – Money Times

To BTG Pactual, a PetroRio (PRIO3) is in a great position to capture the positive cycle of commodities, while offering great independence from domestic risks in the middle of an election year.

Backed by a good operating track record and “undeserved” underperformance in recent weeks, the bank believes the stock is offering a good entry point.

BTG reiterates its buy recommendation for PRIO3, with a target price of R$47.

Soaring production and sales

In December, PetroRio’s consolidated monthly production soared 9%, reaching 34.2 thousand barrels per day (kb/d), its best performance in 2021 and a new record.

The company’s average production in the fourth quarter was 32.3 kb/d — up 2% from the previous quarter — while the annual figure was 31.6 kb/d — 19% higher than 2020. In sales volume , PetroRio recorded 1.9 million barrels in December.

The company’s final 2021 production was slightly below what BTG projected for the company a year ago, but the bank says it “changes very little in terms of potential value creation for years to come.”

In BTG’s view, December production may be well received due to the monthly improvement and for bringing additional signs of operational normalization.

Will PetroRio do well in 2022?

According to BTG, in 2022, investors should focus on the Frade field revitalization campaign, on PetroRio’s ability to maintain production from the Polvo and TBMT fields at normalized levels, and on the company’s initial efforts to develop the Wahoo prospect.

Equally important, the potential signing of the Albacora and Albacora Leste acquisitions should remain in the spotlight for some time to come, the bank says.

“We hope to see some signs of completion by the end of the first quarter of 2022,” he adds.

Looking at the fourth quarter financial results, BTG believes the company’s momentum remains solid. “The strong sales in the quarter, together with the low extraction costs, should ensure strong profitability and another record set for the company”, say Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Bruno Lima, analysts at the bank.

