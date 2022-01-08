see what can make your CPF dirty in the square

For those who have had a dirty name in the market, you know that it is not easy to get credit and more facilities when making new purchases. But, do you know what makes a person negative? Here are the main reasons to avoid having a dirty name.

Today many Brazilians are negative without even knowing the reasons. Even more as a consequence of unemployment, which took many people by surprise. For those who had accounts in installments, for example, it became more difficult to fulfill all commitments.

negative name

If you’ve never had a dirty name on the market and want to get away from it, look at what to avoid. Starting with debts to companies. Bought something and couldn’t pay? Before getting your name dirty, the best way out is to try to negotiate.

Otherwise, if your name ends up at Serasa, your CPF will be negated and it is more difficult to resolve the issue.

Another form is protest. Each debt has a deadline to be paid. After that, the person who has money to receive can report the pending issue at the notary’s office. After that, once again the name gets dirty. That is, negative.

Giving bad checks is also one of the main reasons. Thus, when a person writes a check on the market for a certain amount, but that same amount is not available, the check is bad. Thus, it is another common mistake that causes the consumer’s name to be negative.

Also, if the person has a stake in a company that has gone bankrupt. If the company’s debts are not paid, the CPF of the partners is also compromised.

If after all these reasons you are still in doubt whether or not you have the dirty name, the search can be done on Serasa’s website. Just inform your CPF and make the consultation, which has no charge for the consumer.

Once this is done, if there is any pending, the tip is to pay off the debts as soon as possible to have a clean name and without any restrictions.