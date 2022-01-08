See what was found at the Cumbre Vieja volcano after the eruption ended

After nearly three months, the longest eruption in the history of the Cumbre Vieja volcano came to an end, which was announced by the local authorities on the 25th, as a kind of Christmas present for the residents of La Palma, in the Canary Islands, archipelago Spanish northwest of Africa.

Researchers have released photos of what they found when they reached the dormant crater, fascinating and curious records of 85 days of activity – as they officially consider December 13 as the final date of the eruption – the longest in the volcano’s history .

You like liquid sulfur, called “volcano artery blood” by scientists. Involcan/Disclosure

Some areas inside the crater have small red spots, as if they were the “blood of the volcano’s arteries”, as scientists at the Canary Islands Volcanic Institute (Involcan) refer to drops of liquid sulfur.

According to experts, this phenomenon only occurs when the temperature is above (impressive) 190ºC. In the images released by the agency, one can observe the characteristic yellow color of sulfur in the solid state.

In the image above, the yellow structures indicate the accumulation of solid state sulfur. Involcan/Disclosure

In addition, volcanic sulfur crystals were also found, which form when different gases, such as sulfur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S), react with each other, depositing pure native sulfur crystals in known degassing sites like fumaroles.

The reaction between sulfur dioxide (SO2) and hydrogen sulfide (H2S) gases were called “volcanic crystals”. Involcan/Disclosure

Cumbre Vieja volcano forced 7,000 people out of their homes

During its activity, the Cumbre Vieja volcano spewed rivers of lava that partially engulfed La Palma, causing the destruction of houses, buildings, schools, churches and plantations.

In total, 7,000 people were taken to shelters, many of whom were still unable to return to their homes because of roads blocked by solidified magma or the accumulation of tons of ash.

This was the first eruption in La Palma since October 1971, when the Teneguía volcano spewed its lava for three weeks. Cumbre Vieja, the most active volcano in the Canary Islands, also erupted in 1585, 1646, 1677, 1712, 1949 and 1971.

