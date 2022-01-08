Senator Randolfe Rodrigues asks the STF to prohibit Bolsonaro from spreading fake news about childhood vaccination

President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) filed this Friday (7) a request for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to prohibit President Jair Bolsonaro from spreading fake news about childhood vaccination against Covid.

The request, to which the InfoMoney had access, it also asks for the application of a daily fine of R$ 200 thousand if the President of the Republic insists on the conduct of misinforming the population on the matter.

Randolfe cites statements given by Bolsonaro this week, in an interview with TV Nova Nordeste, in which he criticized Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the approval of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.

The president also minimized the deaths of children infected with the new coronavirus. “Are you aware of a child aged 5 to 11 who died of Covid? I don’t have it,” Bolsonaro told TV. Official Ministry of Health figures indicate 308 deaths of children ages 5 to 11 by Covid since the start of the pandemic.

The document was filed by senator Randolfe Rodrigues within the scope of the inquiry opened by the STF in 2019 to investigate the dissemination of fake news and threats to authorities.

President Bolsonaro has been investigated in this inquiry since August of last year, after the decision of the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. Alexandre de Moraes himself will analyze Randolfe’s request — he can decide individually or submit the matter to the Supreme Court.

“In addition to confusing and misinforming the population about a matter of the highest relevance to the health and life of all Brazilians – whether children, adults or the elderly -, the rage against vaccines on the part of the holder of the Executive Power at the federal level has repercussions on actions taken by the Ministry of Health”, defends the senator in the request.