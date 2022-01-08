Serious illness makes Faustão take exceptional measures to save his debut

The beginning of Faustão na Band needed to be reviewed with the team that works for the artist. Everything after an emergency situation takes over.

The culprit is a serious illness called Covid-19. Since the return of the New Year festivities, many have contracted the disease, and the Ômicron variant. No one in the Band expected this to happen and in that desperate way.

Thus, the station decided to take exceptional measures, together with Faustão. With the objective that its debut takes place on the 17th, Monday. According to information from the IG website. The channel’s command verified that it will not be possible to put more than 400 individuals in the audience. That’s because as the vaccine situation was better, the idea was that the presenter would return with a full audience.

Still on Faustão

Therefore, the number of participants and people present will be reduced. To comply with the reorganization measures set out by the authorities. According to the portal, the number of individuals will be around 170 per program. To go to Bandeirantes’ studios and follow the show, you must be fully vaccinated. Outside mask and stuff.

In addition to Faustão, some guests to play in the attraction had to disband. This is the case, for example, of Jorge Aragão, 72 years old. That’s because he found out he’s infected with the disease.