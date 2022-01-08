Sertaneja Simaria tests positive for Covid-19 and gives a hard outburst about the disease

fans of simaria had a hell of a scare in the last one Thursday (06). The reason? The sudden news that the singer tested positive for the Covid-19.

The information was disclosed by the sertaneja advisory, in a statement published through social networks.

“RSS Artistic Productions and Entertainment, the firm that represents the duo Simone & Simaria, informs that the singer Simaria and three of her musicians tested positive for Covid-19”, said the text.

“They find themselves in isolation with all the necessary care. For this reason, in the utmost respect for everyone’s health, the presentations by the duo Simone & Simaria on January 7th in Florianópolis (SC) and January 8th (Saturday) in Praia Grande (SP) will be postponed”, completed.

Shortly after the announcement, Simone Mendes’ sister appeared in Instagram Stories to talk about her diagnosis.

“Passing on to let you know that unfortunately I tested again for Covid-19, I’m up to date with my vaccines the way they had to be done, but unfortunately I’m here again”, declared.

“I can only say thanks, right? Because the only thing I’m having is a cough and a little softness in my body. Because if I hadn’t had my vaccines I might have been having worse symptoms… it helped the symptoms to be less aggressive”, he pointed out.

Like Simaria, Duda Beat tested positive for the virus

This week, Duda Beat revealed on social media that, like Simaria, I’m also positive for Covid-19.

Due to the diagnosis, the famous woman said that she had to cancel a concert in Rio de Janeiro that would take place at the weekend.

“Passing by to give you some sad news. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid-19 and that’s why I won’t do the show that was scheduled in Rio de Janeiro on the 7th.” announced.

“I have mild symptoms, I’m not having the worst symptoms thanks to the vaccine. Get vaccinated! If you have any doubts or not, take the test so you don’t contaminate other people”, he said next.

The artist ended the message asking her followers to protect themselves as much as possible against the disease: “I got sick, I’m sick, but I’m going to get better. Take care, please”.

