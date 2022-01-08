Shantal replies a follower who thinks Matthew is ‘too handsome’ for her

Shantal Verdelho went to the stories today to talk to his followers.

After a woman sends a private message saying: “Are you aware that your husband is too handsome for you? I don’t know, I imagine you must (sic) be insecure about it… But don’t be, okay? The important thing it’s what you have inside”, the influencer talked about the subject.

Shantal wrote a text in the stories in response. “Poor from relationships based only on physical beauty. Thank God life brought me a beautiful husband, Greek God himself, but a guy of character and intelligent, because he entered a relationship for several reasons other than physical beauty, because physical beauty in time, it dies,” she said. The influencer added: “When you only have beauty to offer, the chance of being frequently changed is high. We have a relationship based on love, complicity, loyalty, partnership and commitment”, and marked her husband, Mateus Verdelho.

Shantal spoke more on the subject, commenting on what a relationship must have for it to be lasting. “Without admiration for your partner, the relationship doesn’t go forward. It will, but it won’t last. If I marry someone because the person is beautiful, there comes a time when we get used to the beauty of the other, and we stop looking and having that impact,” she said, and added: “This is a fact, this is proven. We get used to both beauty and ugliness. Your relationship is very fragile, because it always will. having someone that you will start to find beautiful, and the person who is on your side you have already got used to (her) beauty, so you will always want to change or you will always be changed if that is the basis of your relationship”.

“The important thing is for you to try to relate and make relationship pacts with people who give you more than just beauty or just horny. With people who have this solid base history, which is companionship, which is admiration, which is love, which is respect,” Shantal said.