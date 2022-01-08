Shooting at a show by Maiara and Maraisa in Angra dos Reis leaves five injured; video· TV news

Five people were shot after a man opened fire moments after the end of the show by singers Maiara and Maraisa in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, in the early hours of this Friday (7). According to the Civil Police, the shooting took place after a scuffle between rival criminal factions.

The presentation, in celebration of the city’s anniversary, had more than 100,000 people gathered on Anil beach. The general confusion took place about two hours after the show ended.

“The information is that these two groups met, we don’t know if it was something scheduled or that it happened occasionally, and a man started shooting. We still need to hear the victims and other witnesses. The investigation is just beginning,” said the delegate João Bicudo, from the 166th DP in Angra dos Reis, to the newspaper Extra.

The advisers of the sertaneja duo issued a note on what happened. The confusion occurred two days after Maiara went through a frightful landing of an aircraft that was transporting the singer to São Paulo.

“About the confusion at yesterday’s event, in Angra dos Reis, we inform you that the show by the duo Maiara and Maraisa had already ended and the team was no longer present at the venue, which happened after the singers left. They are deeply sorry. that violence as it is still taking place. It is impossible to imagine that some people leave their homes to hurt others. Here is our rejection of all types of violence,” the statement said.

Andressa de Vitória Júlio, 21, Diogo Ricarte Dias, 20, Kauan Silva Martins, 18, Larissa Santos de Oliveira, 23, and Gabrielli Barros de Mello, 20, were the injured. According to the delegate, of the five victims, two are in a more serious condition, but none of them is at risk of dying.

Preliminary reports by the police are that only one man fired. However, it is not known if any of those affected were the target of the shots or if they were all shot by accident.

A man appears slumped in a video taken during the riot. “They killed here on our side!” says a voice in the background. In addition to the shots fired, a general scuffle broke out moments after the show.

In one of the records, an announcer cheers the party while two men exchange punches. “Angra 523 years. Whoever liked the show by Maiara and Maraisa raises their hand”. You can also hear background shots on another recording.

Check below the video published by journalist Leo Dias with images provided by SBT.