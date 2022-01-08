Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win an Oscar, dies at 94 years old

The artist has received several awards and honors throughout his career, including the Golden Globe and Grammy Awards

Reproduction/Twitter/Nadine_Writes/07.01.2022 Sidney Poitier left his mark on film history



The actor Sidney Poitier he died at 94 years old. The announcement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas, Fred Mitchell, this Friday, 7. The cause of death was not disclosed. The artist, who made American cinema history by starring in major productions, was the first black man to win the oscar in the category best actor by starring in “Uma Voz na Sombras”, 1963 film. Denzel Washington was the second black actor to win the statuette of best actor, in 2002, by “Training Day” and, during his speech, he honored the Hollywood star: “I will always be after you, Sidney. I will always be following in your footsteps. That’s what I want to do, sir.” That same year, Sydney received a Honorary Oscar “in recognition of his outstanding ‘accomplishments as an artist and as a human’.

As disclosed by NBC News, in decades of career, the actor received the honors at the Kennedy Center, in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in 2009, two awards Golden Globe (including a tribute for the body of his work, in 1982) and a Grammy for narrating his autobiography, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography,” which was published in 2000. Sidney was born unexpectedly in Miami, United States, during a trip his parents took to the region, in February 1927. The actor grew up in the Bahamas, but moved to the United States when he turned 15 years old. His first film role was in 1955, in the film “Seeds of Violence”. The actor also stood out in the films “Ao Mestre, com Affection”, “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner” and “No Calor da Noite”.