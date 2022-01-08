Sidney Poitier, first black to win the Oscar for Best Actor, dies at 94 – Monet

+



Actor Sidney Poitier (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Sidney Poitier died aged 94. The news was confirmed this Friday (7).

The death was announced by Fred Mitchell, Minister of International Affairs of the Bahamas, according to the newspaper The Independent. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Star of ‘In the Heat of the Night’ (1967) and ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ (1967), Poitier was the first black artist to win an Oscar for Best Actor. He received the Academy statuette for his performance in ‘A Voice in the Shadows’ (1963).

Actor Sidney Poitier in A Voice in the Shadows (1963) (Photo: Publicity)

Sidney Poitier in the film No Calor da Noite (1967) (Photo: Reproduction)

Katharine Houghton and Sidney Poitier in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) (Photo: Reproduction)

The news of the actor’s departure has been causing a stir on social media. The idol was remembered by celebrities such as Jeffrey Wright (‘Westworld’), George Takei (‘Star Trek’) and Whoopi Goldberg (‘The Color Purple’).

“Sidney Poitier. Landmark actor. Unique. What a handsome, gracious, warm and genuinely real man. Rest in peace, sir. With love.”

“Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, died at age 94. The star of ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ and ‘A Voice in the Shadows’, for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor, was a pioneer who will cease to I mourn many people to whom he opened the doors of Hollywood.”

“If you wanted the sky, I would write in the sky in letters that would reach a thousand feet high. For you… with love. Sir Sidney Poitier, rest in peace. He showed us how to reach the stars.”

From a Bahamian family, Poitier was born in Miami in February 1927, during his parents’ trip to Florida. He grew up in the Caribbean island country, but moved to the United States when he was 15 years old, where he pursued an acting career.

His first prominent role was that of physician Luther Brooks in the film ‘Hate is Blind’ (1950), by director Joseph L. Mankiewicz, which deals with racism. In subsequent years, he also starred in ‘Seeds of Violence’ (1955), ‘Cruel Dilema’ (1956) and ‘The Chains’ (1958).

Actor Sidney Poitier in The Hate is Blind (1950) (Photo: Reproduction)

Accepting his Best Actor Oscar for ‘A Voice in the Shadows’ at the 1964 awards and thus making the history of the Seventh Art, Poitier declared: “As it has been a long journey to date, I am naturally indebted to countless people; among whom are mainly Ralph Nelson, James Poe, William Barrett, Martin Baum, and of course the Academy members. All I can say is a very special thank you” (see below).

The artist also participated in films such as ‘Ao Mestre, com Carinho’ (1967), ‘Noite sem Fim’ (1970) and ‘Espões sem Rosto’ (1988). His last feature as an actor was the drama ‘Building a Dream’ (2001).

Poitier also sat in the director’s chair several times. His most famous work in this role was the comedy ‘Crazy to Knot’ (1980), starring Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor.

Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder in the film Loucos de Dar Knot (1980) (Photo: Reproduction)

In addition, he signed the feature films ‘One for God, Another for the Devil’ (1972), ‘Burning December’ (1973), ‘It Happened on a Saturday’ (1974), ‘The Smart Ones’ (1977), ‘Hanky ​​Panky, Uma Double in Apuros’ (1982) and ‘Daddy Ghost’ (1990).

Below, check out the trailers for the classics ‘Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner’ and ‘To the Master With Affection’: