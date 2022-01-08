Sidney Poitier, first black to win the Oscar for Best Actor, dies at 94 | Movie theater

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor, died aged 94. The death was announced this Friday (7), but the cause and location were not informed.

Poitier won the Oscar for his work in “A Voice in the Shadows” in 1963. “It’s been a long journey to get here,” he said with emotion upon receiving the statuette.

Celebrities pay tribute to the actor

See career PHOTOS

Sidney Poitier, first black to win the Oscar for best actor, dies at 94 years old

Born prematurely in Miami, Florida, on February 20, 1927, when his parents moved from the Bahamas, Poitier obtained dual American and Bahamian nationality.

He fought against poverty, illiteracy and prejudice to become one of the first black actors to be known and accepted in important roles by the general public.

The actor is also known for the films “Ao Mestre, com Affection”, “Guess Who’s Coming for Dinner” and “No Calor da Noite”, all released in 1967.

In “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” he plays the fiance of a young white bourgeois who introduces him to his parents, an intellectual couple who believe they are open-minded. The meeting was a shock, and the result is a great film about racism at the time.

2 of 4 Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton in ‘Guess Who’s Come to Dinner?’ — Photo: Disclosure Sidney Poitier and Katharine Houghton in ‘Guess Who’s Come to Dinner?’ — Photo: Disclosure

As a director, Poitier worked with his friend Harry Belafonte and Bill Cosby on 1974’s “It Happened on a Saturday” and Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder on 1980’s “Crazy to Knot.”

Poitier, who was one of the last living stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, was honored by the Academy in 2002, receiving an Oscar for the Conjunto da Obra for his contribution to cinema.

His last Oscar appearance was in 2014, when he presented the award for Best Director alongside Angelina Jolie. On the occasion, the actor received a standing ovation by those present.

3 out of 4 Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier present Best Director at the 2014 Oscars. — Photo: John Shearer/Invision/AP Angelina Jolie and Sidney Poitier present Best Director at the 2014 Oscars. — Photo: John Shearer/Invision/AP

“The film industry was not yet ready to elevate more than one minority personality to star status,” he wrote in his autobiography “This Life.”

“At the time, I embodied the hopes of an entire people. I had no control over the content of the films, but I could turn down a role, which I did many times.”

In addition to his work in theaters, Poitier was a great civil rights activist, receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2009 for his constant work in the cause.

4 of 4 In August 2009, then-President Barack Obama bestows a presidential medal on actor Sidney Poitier — Photo: Jewel SAMAD / AFP In August 2009, then-President Barack Obama bestows a presidential medal on actor Sidney Poitier — Photo: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

In addition, he was also Ambassador of the Bahamas in Japan between 1997 and 2007.