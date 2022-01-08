Simaria tests positive for Covid-19 and gives details about his health status · TV News

Singer Simaria joined the list of celebrities who tested positive for Covid-19 this early this year. This Thursday (7), Simone’s duo revealed details of her health status. “The only thing I’m having is a cough and a little softness in my body,” he said.

In a bathrobe and with a weak voice, the sertaneja made a series of stories on her Instagram to reassure fans: “Unfortunately I tested positive again for Covid-19. I have my vaccinations up to date, the way they had to be done, but unfortunately I’m on this train again!”.

This is the second time the artist has been a victim of the new coronavirus. In August 2020, she tested positive just as she was about to return to recordings for The Voice Kids. At the time, the singer and her family had a trip scheduled to Spain, a European country where they have a house, and had to postpone the trip.

The duo’s staff issued a statement saying that three other members of the band were also infected. The shows that were scheduled to take place this weekend in São Paulo and Santa Catarina were postponed.

“The singer Simaria and three of her musicians tested positive for Covid-19 and are in isolation, with all the necessary precautions. The artists regret what happened and are getting ready to resume their concert schedule from the 15th onwards.” , says the statement.

In his social network, Simaria appealed to fans to reinforce the prevention of coronavirus care. “I take this opportunity to remind you of the importance of using a mask and the importance of getting the vaccine, because if I hadn’t had my vaccines I might have had worse symptoms. The vaccine protects us and helps the symptoms to be less aggressive”, she pointed out.

Check out the singer’s testimony in full in the video below: