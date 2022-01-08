Sinéad O’Connor’s son is found dead in Ireland – Zoeira

Shane O’Connor, 17-year-old son of the singer Sinead O’Connor, was found dead in Wicklow, in the Ireland, two days after being reported missing.

Via Twitter, the artist declared that Shane “has decided to end his earthly struggle” and threatened to sue the hospital where her son was in treatment for depression and suicidal thoughts.

“My beautiful son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” wrote the singer on social media. “May he rest in peace and no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be in peace,” he finished.

The teenager was last seen in Tallaght, south Dublin, on Friday when the singer made an appeal to meet him. According to her, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with dark design-print track pants, a burgundy T-shirt, and sneakers.