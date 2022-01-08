Soaring Oil Prices – Economy

At oil prices have returned to gallop on the international market. This Thursday, WTI crude for February delivery closed with gains of 2.06%, at US$79.46, while the Brent-type barrel price for March closed the day up 1.47%, at $81.99. In just these four business days of the year, Brent-type prices rose 5.4% and, in 30 days, advanced 12.4%.

Analysts rushed to seek immediate explanations for this trigger, such as the crises in Kazakhstan and on Libya. But, if not these, they could be others, starting with the lack of willingness of the cartel of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in increase world supply.

The main factor to consider is that, regardless of possible triggers, prices are already highly unstable, with an upward trend. As the general environment in the international market is increased contamination by Covid-19, one would expect the opposite effect. In other words, with the return of restrictive policies and social distancing, economic activity tends to weaken and, with it, the demand for energy would also be weakened. However, the fear seems to prevail that the flow of production and commercialization will become more complicated and, as a result, consumer countries are trying to reinforce their oil stocks – which increases immediate demand. This impression is reaffirmed by the suspension and postponement of flights and navigation courses because the crews of planes and ships are infected with the coronavirus. It is the prospect of fewer goods and fewer inputs arriving at their final destination.

At this point, it is not possible to predict with certainty the behavior of prices. It is uncertainty that reinforces the rise.

The impact on Brazil’s economy faces other sources of pressure. The most important is the Petrobras. This Thursday, the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom) warned that the lack of readjustments in domestic fuel prices (diesel was readjusted 73 days ago and gasoline 23 days ago, according to data from the association) makes imports unfeasible. derivatives.

The “lag” in prices may not be 7% for diesel and 8% for gasoline, as calculated by Abicom, but it is undeniable that, according to the criteria of international price parity in reais, based on external quotations and on exchange rate, there are delays in price corrections.

Petrobras is under pressure on tourniquets. From a technical point of view, it will be necessary to readjust prices upwards, which would also be inflation in the vein. But political pressures for Petrobras to absorb losses tend to increase this election year. This Thursday, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) even pointed out the inexistence of investments in refineries as a factor in raising internal prices, which would be additional pressure for the company to adopt more social or political criteria than technical ones. And he doesn’t hide that he intends to hold or lower domestic prices.

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY