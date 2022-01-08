Son of Sinéad O’Connor Found Dead After Disappearance | People

reproduction Sinéad O’Connor and Shane O’Connor

Two days after being reported missing, Shane O’Connor, the 17-year-old son of singer Sinéad O’Connor, was found dead in the town of Wicklow, Ireland, as revealed by The Daily Mail.

On Twitter, the singer declared that Shane “has decided to end his earthly struggle” and threatened to sue the hospital where the boy, who was battling depression and suicidal thoughts, was hospitalized. Shane is the son of singer and former partner, folk singer Donal Lunny.

“My beautiful son Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, light of my life, decided to end his Terran struggle today and is now with God,” wrote the singer on social media. “May he rest in peace and no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In addition to Shane, Sinead – who changed her name to Shuhada Davitt after converting to Islam in 2018 – is the mother of Jake Reynols Rosin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio.

The day her youngest disappeared, the singer wrote: “Your life is precious. God didn’t create that beautiful smile in your eyes at all. My world will collapse without you” and continued: “You are my heart. Please , don’t stop hitting, don’t get hurt”.