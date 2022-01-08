Son of Sinead O’Connor Found Dead After Two Days Missing | Pop & Art

Shane O’Connor, 17-year-old son of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, was found dead this Saturday (8), after two days missing in Ireland. The information was confirmed by the singer on social networks.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and let no one follow his example. My baby. Me I love you so much. Please be at peace,” she said.

The young man struggled with depression and was wanted since Thursday (6), in the city of Newbridge. Officials in the country told British newspaper The Guardian that Shane was last seen on Friday morning (7), in Tallaght, near Dublin.

During the searches, Sinéad had posted messages asking the boy to return home. “Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t draw that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t get hurt,” he posted on his Twitter account.

According to the singer, Shane was in psychiatric care at Tallaght hospital when he escaped. This Saturday morning, Sinéad was informed by police that the young man was found dead.

2 of 2 Irish songwriter Sinead O’Connor arrives for amfAR’s Los Angeles Gala Dinner in October 2011 — Photo: Matt Sayles/AP/Arquivo Irish songwriter Sinead O’Connor arrives for amfAR’s Los Angeles Gala Dinner in October 2011 — Photo: Matt Sayles/AP/Arquivo

Sinéad O’Connor has spoken several times in public about her own struggle with depression. In 2016, she was even wanted by police after disappearing in Chicago after postings in a suicidal tone.