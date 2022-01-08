Soybean: Bran rises 3% on CBOT with bad weather in Argentina and also pulls the grain

Soybean prices rose again on the Chicago Stock Exchange on the afternoon of Friday (7). The market registered highs of 9.50 to 19.50 points in the main contracts, with January being quoted at US$ 13.86 and May – a reference for the Brazilian crop – at US$ 14.15 per bushel. The gains from grain follow the gains from bran, which rose again this afternoon.

At the same time, derivative futures were up more than 3%. The soy meal market is on the rise with an eye on concerns about the crop in Argentina, since that is where most of the by-product exports come from. Yesterday, the local Ministry of Agriculture and the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange pointed out the continuation of adverse weather conditions and a worsening in the country’s soy – and corn – crops.

“The next few days should be intense heat in our neighbors, with average temperatures eight degrees above the historic for the period. With high temperatures and little rainfall, Argentine crops must go through difficult times until a new cold front enters in the second half of the year. of the month,” says the Agrinvest Commodities team.

The bran market sees growing concerns with the harvest of the raw material in its main origin compromised by the climate at a time when the offer of the product remains quite compromised. And more than that, the other soy-producing countries in South America also continue to suffer from climatic adversities and production shortfalls.

In Brazil, only the south of the country has accumulated a loss, according to some consultants, of 15 million tonnes. And in the Midwest, where it rains a lot, the regions report loss of quality, difficulty in advancing the harvest and greater pressure from some diseases, especially fungal ones.

In addition to climate issues, the market is also currently relying on a new soybean sale announced by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) to undisclosed destinations, which the market speculates is China. There were 120 thousand tons of the 2022/23 harvest.

“In recent weeks, China would have purchased more than 10 boats for shipment in October, 2022/23 harvest”, adds Agrinvest.