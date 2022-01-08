Soybeans quickly reach $14/bushel with the help of bran and movement…

For an analyst, the moment calls for caution due to three factors: rapid and concentrated increase in soybeans, next week’s USDA report and arrival of the Brazilian crop

podcast Interview with Aaron Edwards – Market Consultant at Roach Ag Marketing about the Soybean Market Closing

The week was busy for the soybean market on the Chicago Stock Exchange, which closed the trading session this Friday (7) with strong increases for the main contracts. The most traded maturities ended the day with gains of more than 20 points, with January worth US$ 14.01 and May, a reference for the Brazilian crop, quoted at US$ 14.18.

The market remains highly speculated, volatile and, especially this Friday, focused on the progress of soybean meal prices in view of concerns about the Argentine crop due to adverse weather conditions.

“The funds are buying and are motivated by the bran, the conditions in Argentina, the difficulties in production and the arrival of soybeans in the ports of Brazil, all of this is being monitored by speculators”, explains Aaron Edwards, market consultant at Roach AgMarketing. And precisely because of this speculative tone, caution is needed at this time, he completes.

Edwards recalls that next week will be of new monthly supply and demand bulletins from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and Conab (National Supply Company), which may also affect the prices. The January report from the American department may bring some news, mainly about the numbers for South America, but it also draws attention to the update of ending stocks – American and global.

“And we still have the possibility of the Brazilian crop starting to enter and this could weigh on us,” he says. “Brazil does not have the same storage capacity as other countries, with the producer having to pay for it or sell the soybeans, it generates sales pressure and this can put pressure. But this is the Brazilian producer who knows best. But here in the US everyone is asking: how will the Brazilian harvest arrive”, explains the consultant.

Problems that could still appear, mainly regarding the arrival of the Brazilian offer, will be closely monitored by the international market, as well as by American exports, which have not yet gained pace.

Keeping up with all these particularities of the current moment of the harvest, it is also important that Brazilian producers align their marketing strategies, capturing the opportunities that this moment in the market offers.

The soy meal market is on the rise with an eye on concerns about the crop in Argentina, since that is where most of the by-product exports come from. Yesterday, the local Ministry of Agriculture and the Buenos Aires Cereals Exchange pointed out the continuation of adverse weather conditions and a worsening in the country’s soy – and corn – crops.

“The next few days should be intense heat in our neighbors, with average temperatures eight degrees above the historic for the period. With high temperatures and little rainfall, Argentine crops must go through difficult times until a new cold front enters in the second half of the year. of the month,” says the Agrinvest Commodities team.

The bran market sees growing concerns with the harvest of the raw material in its main origin compromised by the climate at a time when the offer of the product remains quite compromised. And more than that, the other soy-producing countries in South America also continue to suffer from climatic adversities and production shortfalls.

In Brazil, only the south of the country has accumulated a loss, according to some consultants, of 15 million tonnes. And in the Midwest, where it rains a lot, the regions report loss of quality, difficulty in advancing the harvest and greater pressure from some diseases, especially fungal ones.