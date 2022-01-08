Spanish Constitutional Court rules debt repayment can be made in exchange for oral sex | World

Spain’s Constitutional Court has ruled that payment of a debt can be made in exchange for oral sex, according to a decision published in late December.

The group of judges was evaluating a woman’s complaint against her ex-brother-in-law after she received a loan of 15,000 euros (about R$ 100,000) from him.

In practice, the court dismisses the woman’s complaint for concluding that this “was a free relationship between the two and that it stopped when there was no longer consent.

According to the prosecution, the sexual favors had not been initially agreed upon. The former brother-in-law denies it and stated that part of the loan, without charging interest, had already been paid.

Spain’s Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, questioned the decision in 2019, when the case would be filed with the country’s highest court, and said that “without consent, it is aggression”.

“Consent implies the absence of conditions and threats,” wrote the head of the ministry, who is also a psychologist. “And you can change your mind at any time.”

On a social network, Montero described the case as an abuse and says it is how all the powers of the state should understand the process.