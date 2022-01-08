Garfield’s costume made Tom Holland jealous!

Andrew Garfield continues to win the hearts of the public since the debut of Spider-Man: No Return Home, in December 2021. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor finally talked about his return as The Stubborn on the big screen, and also told a funny episode that happened on the film set, involving his costume and the actor. Tom Holland.

In no return home, Garfield and Maguire wore the same costume they wore in their respective films. According to Andrew, this left Tom Holland with a bit of envy of your uniform, as the garment had small zippers, where he could easily remove his hands. Garfield said:

“[…] Tom was just jealous because I had little zippers on my outfit that I could get my hands out of easily. To use the cell phone, he [Holland] he had to use his nose because he couldn’t do it with his hands.”

Andrew also commented briefly on the trio’s experience of wearing the costume at the same time for the first time, reporting that it had been a pretty funny moment as they were “just normal guys who were actors and were just having fun”, but at the same time they were fans.

During the interview, the actor also said that the three used to talk about your experiences like the character throughout the recordings. In addition, he said he was interested in returning to the hero role should the opportunity arise.

Will we see Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in theaters again? Well, that only the future will tell. About that, Spider-Man: No Return Home continues in theaters across the country.

Also enjoy: