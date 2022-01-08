Actors went undercover to watch the movie in theaters!

Spider-Man: No Return Home brought the long-awaited meeting of the three interpreters of the main hero in cinemas: Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. But it wasn’t just the fans who were excited by the meeting — the actors themselves seem to have seized the opportunity even off screen, having even gone out in disguise to watch the film alongside the audience.

Who told the story was the same Garfield, in an interview with the entertainment tonight. In addition to commenting on his participation in the film, telling how he felt when they approached him with the idea, he spoke about the connection he formed with Maguire and Holland, also talking about how unbelievable the whole experience was:

“I still can’t believe it happened,” The actor said. “I went to the movies on opening night and just watched in my baseball cap and mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey went undercover in the cinema together and nobody knew we were there. It was a really nice thing to share.”

Garfield he also said that the idea was always to give full focus to Peter lived by Tom Holland, saying that the other two interpreters of the hero were there “kind of to support and have fun, and it was so incredibly fun”. In another moment, he also highlighted his relationship with his colleagues:

“And finding that brotherhood with Tobey too, and with Tom, and the fact that we share a very unique experience,” he commented.

After the actor’s participation in the MCU feature, rumors and speculations about a possible return to the role of Spider-Man began to surface. Commenting on the possibility of reliving the hero, Garfield confirmed his interest, saying he would be open to it if the situation looked right.

Spider-Man: No Return Home is currently running in theaters.

