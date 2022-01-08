State-owned companies face lawsuits involving R$ 73 billion in court – Economy

BRASILIA – The main Brazilian state companies with shares on the Stock Exchange – Petrobras, Bank of Brazil and Eletrobras – face lawsuits involving at least R$ 73 billion in higher courts, according to a survey carried out by Estadão/Broadcast.

In litigation throughout the Judiciary, also considering the lower courts, the risks of state-owned companies exceed R$ 350 billion. Overall, tax disputes represent more than 60% of all lawsuits, according to a survey based on the Quarterly Information Form (ITR) of companies for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

This high risk, according to specialists, represents a kind of “dysfunction” in the Brazilian tax system and indicates the need for a reform, with the intention of guaranteeing more legal certainty to taxpayers.

The report took into account in the survey both lawsuits in which there are appeals that directly affect the merits of the case pending judgment in the higher courts, as well as lawsuits in which appeals may impact judgments still awaited in lower courts, which are awaiting a position from the Brasilia courts.

Legal actions in progress were consulted in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), at the Superior Labor Court (TST) and in the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The total value of litigation may be even greater, since there are processes listed in which it is not possible to estimate the value of the case in the event of a defeat of the companies.

Legal proceedings, by determination of the rules of the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), are classified by publicly-held companies in the risk area on the reference forms as remote, possible or probable loss.

Petrobras

Among the three companies analyzed by Estadão/Broadcast, Petrobras is the one with the most relevant cases to be judged in the higher courts, according to information contained in the company’s reference form filed with the CVM on December 10th.

Throughout the Judiciary, Petrobras estimates that its risk is rated at R$ 217 billion. Of this total, the company sees probable losses of BRL 1.7 billion and possible losses of BRL 131 billion just in tax claims.

Among the tax claims listed in the higher courts, there is on the list of the state-owned company a process valued at R$ 2.3 billion, in the STJ, which discusses the non-payment of CIDE, between 2002 and 2003. At the administrative level, Petrobras has already been convicted by the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) and now awaits an analysis of an appeal by the STJ. The state company classifies the loss of this process as possible.

At Banco do Brasil, an action, in progress at the STJ, discusses the payment of the Employer Social Security Contribution on bonuses paid to employees. In the lower courts, BB was defeated in the first degree and victorious in the second. The Treasury, in turn, filed an appeal with the Court, which is awaiting judgment. The loss in this process, according to the financial institution, is possible and could cost the bank R$2.6 billion.

The institution estimates that its tax disputes represent 60% of its actions in the entire Brazilian judiciary, with a total loss that could reach almost R$28 billion.

Dysfunction

In the assessment of tax lawyer Luciana Aguiar, a partner at Bocater, the data represent a dysfunction in the Brazilian system and indicate the need for reform. “Our litigation is unparalleled. Discussions will always end up at the Federal Supreme Court (STF), and even when the merits are judged, there is still the modulation of effects and all the challenges to make the decision convert into concrete results”, he said , citing the decision that excluded ICMS from the PIS and Cofins calculation basis.

For her, who has analyzed company balance sheets for years, there is an annual increase in litigation involving large companies. She mentions, for example, that there are tax discussions in which there is no consensus even in Carf, which judges tax assessments IRS in the second administrative instance. Thus, the processes are usually always judicialized.

In addition, according to Luciana Aguiar, there is a difficulty, in Brazil, for taxpayers to consult the Federal Revenue Service before taking decisions, which increases legal uncertainty and favors errors, which are then challenged legally. “The current channels to resolve doubts do not solve the problem. Either the answer takes a long time, or the tax administration claims that it is not possible to clarify a certain question raised by the taxpayer.”

Other processes

Despite the company’s greatest risk being tax, the highest value lawsuits listed by Petrobras in the document involve a series of labor lawsuits that discuss the state-owned compensation policy, involving the so-called Minimum Level Remuneration and Regime (RMNR).

Unions claim that the compensation program, which began to be instituted in 2007 and works as a kind of salary floor for company employees, reduced and suppressed the rights of Petrobras workers.

In total, according to Attorney General of the Union (AGU), there are seven thousand individual actions and 47 collective actions that are processed in the work justice that question the topic.

In July 2021, a monocratic decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, gave Petrobras relief. The magistrate overturned a decision of the Superior Labor Court, which sentenced the company to pay billions in additional amounts and bonuses charged by unions in the Judiciary. The decision still needs to be analyzed by the Supreme Court.

Petrobras lists at least 11 lawsuits related to the subject in its reference form, filed in different parts of the country. In the event of a possible loss, the company cites that the actions could cost R$54 billion for its coffers.

The company also lists in its reference form processes that are still awaiting decisions from the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

In one of them, for example, there is a litigation valued at R$ 4.6 billion arising from a lawsuit filed in Rio de Janeiro by a series of unions, which questioned contributions made by Petrobras to pension plans, which were later in deficit. Despite the high value, the chance of loss in this process, according to Petrobras, is remote.

Eletrobras

In the most up-to-date version of the Eletrobras reference form, the highest risk process for the state-owned company in the higher courts is at the Superior Court of Justice, which discusses contractual clauses of its subsidiary, Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (Chesf), with the Xingó consortium, formed by Companhia Brasileira de Projetos e Obras (CBPO), Constran SA and construction company Mendes Júnior, in the scope of works on the Xingó Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The lawsuit began to be judged by the STJ, with unfavorable votes for the subsidiary of Eletrobras, but it was suspended after a request for a review. According to the state-owned company, the chance of loss in the case is probable and the eventual defeat could cost at least R$ 1.6 billion to the company’s coffers.

In November of this year, Eletrobras won a billion dollar case in the STJ, estimated at R$ 11.4 billion, referring to compulsory loans.

At the time, by five votes to four, the 1st Section of the Court concluded that the compensatory interest on amounts referring to compulsory loan on electricity, which were established for Eletrobras and were not subject to share conversion, should only apply until 2005 .

Differently from other companies, Eletrobras points out in its documents that tax proceedings represent only 10% of its disputes, considering that the majority (84%) discuss civil matters, such as compulsory loans.

Bank of Brazil

Banco do Brasil’s reference form, dated December 17th, points out that the financial institution is facing lawsuits in Brasília that exceed R$4 billion.

In addition to the action that discusses the employer’s contribution, BB is also awaiting judgment in the STJ of a process that discusses the regularity of the sale of dollars carried out by the central bank through BB Banco de Investimento (BB-BI). The loss is remote, according to the bank, and the updated values ​​reach almost R$ 1.5 billion.