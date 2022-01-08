stocks rise on takeover rumor

Business

The actions of the Carrefour Brazil (CRFB3) were among the biggest highs on the Ibovespa this Thursday morning (5), driven by information that a rival supermarket chain, Auchan, would be planning a proposal to acquire Carrefour in France. The papers remained in the positive, with an advance of 2.22% at closing, traded at R$ 14.27.

According to information from Bloomberg, the company would be talking to private equity funds, such as CVC Capital Partners, about a possible partnership to make a joint offer.

Also according to the agency, a combination of the business with Carrefour would lead to the founding family of the Auchanto Mulliez, creating the France’s largest supermarket chain and strengthen its position amid challenges posed by low-cost German rivals.

Any business would need the support of Carrefour Brasil’s anchor shareholders, the Moulin family and Brazilian retail entrepreneur Abilio Diniz.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Retail and Consumer Affairs (SBVC), Eduardo Terra, recalls that, if history is confirmed, this would be the entry of Auchan’s controlling family in the food retail Brazilian.

You Mulliez they already have a presence in the country through other retail brands such as Decathlon and the Leroy Merlin. However, the movement in the food segment is relevant: the Brazilian operation is considered a strength in the Carrefour Group, especially as it has the chain of wholesalers wholesalewhich delivers robust growth numbers to the matrix.

Auchan’s management is considered successful and more characterized by the presence of the business owners. On Carrefour’s side, the company’s management is done in a more fragmented way.

For Terra, the supposed business combination – which details are not known – would generate synergies and give Auchan an important scale in France. On the Brazilian side, the movement of shareholders seems to be related to the prospect of a new qualified investor in the business that would have growth plans for the company.

Carrefour’s capital increase canceled

THE Carrefour Brazil announced on Wednesday (5th) that the increase of its share capitalat R$ 4.8 billion, foreseen for this beginning of the year, will not be carried out. This is because the operation was subject to the publication of the Income Tax (IR) reform bill, which did not take place.

Carrefour’s capital increase would be carried out through the incorporation of the retail company’s entire profit reserves. The transaction was approved, under a condition precedent, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) on December 22nd.

As the IR reform bill (PL 2.337/2021) was not published in the Federal Official Gazette until December 31, 2021, the suspensive condition took effect. The PL proposes the taxation of dividends and the end of the distribution of interest on equity (JCP).

With that, the share capital of the Carrefour Brazil follows at R$7.65 billion, distributed in 1.98 billion shares.

(With information from the State Agency)