Supernovas and life on Earth seem intimately connected

Environment

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 07/01/2022

Illustration of the Milky Way from Earth. Supernovae accelerate cosmic rays to high energies, these particles enter the Earth’s atmosphere and produce so-called rains of secondary particles. A surprising result is that changes in cosmic rays throughout history have influenced life on Earth.

[Imagem: H. Svensmark/DTU Space]

Cosmic rays and life

There seems to be a very close connection between the fraction of organic matter contained in the sediments found on Earth and the changes in the occurrence of supernovae, gigantic explosions that mark the end of life of very large stars.

Supernovae are the main source of cosmic rays, which are not really rays but high-energy particles.

The data show this correlation over the past 3.5 billion years, and even more over the most recent 500 million years, for which records are most reliable.

With this, it can be said that the correlation between cosmic rays and organic matter indicates that supernovae established essential conditions for the existence of life on Earth.

This is the conclusion of Professor Henrik Svensmark of the Technical University of Denmark.

“When massive stars explode, they produce cosmic rays made of elementary particles with enormous energies. Cosmic rays travel to our Solar System, and some end their journey by colliding with Earth’s atmosphere. Here, they are responsible for ionizing the atmosphere, ” he explains.

The correlation identified by Svensmark reinforces the idea that cosmic rays may have shaped life on Earth.

Supernovas influence Earth’s climate

According to Svensmark, one explanation for the observed link between supernovae and life is that supernovae influence the Earth’s climate.

There are already a great deal of studies associating cosmic rays with life.

[Imagem: Globus & Blandford – 10.3847/2041-8213/ab8dc6]

A large number of supernovae lead to a cold climate, with a significant difference in temperature between the equator and the polar regions. This results in strong winds and churning oceans, vital for delivering nutrients to biological systems. The high concentration of nutrients leads to greater bioproductivity and, as a consequence, to a more extensive burial of organic matter in the sediments.

A warmer climate, on the other hand, has weaker winds and less mixing in the oceans, a decreased nutrient supply, less bioproductivity, and less burial of organic matter.

“A fascinating consequence is that moving organic matter to sediments is an indirect source of oxygen. Photosynthesis produces oxygen and sugar from light, water and CO two . However, if the organic matter is not moved to the sediment, the oxygen and the organic matter turn to CO two and water. Burial of organic material prevents this reverse reaction. Therefore, supernovae indirectly control the production of oxygen, and oxygen is the basis of all complex life,” proposes Svensmark.

Nutrients and cosmic rays

The researcher claims to have found in the data for the past 500 million years a concentration of nutrients in the ocean “that is reasonably correlated” with variations in the frequency of supernovae.

The concentration of nutrients in the oceans was measured by elements present in pyrite (FeS two , also called fool’s gold) embedded in black shale, which is sedimented on the seabed.

It is possible to estimate the fraction of organic material in sediments by measuring carbon-13 in relation to carbon-12. Since life prefers the lightest atom of carbon-12, the amount of biomass in the world’s oceans changes the ratio of carbon-12 to carbon-13 measured in marine sediments.

“The new evidence points to an extraordinary interconnection between life on Earth and supernovae, mediated by the effect of cosmic rays on clouds and climate,” concludes Svensmark.

Bibliography: Article: Supernova rates and burial of organic matter

Authors: Henrik Svensmark

Journal: Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021GL096376

Other news about:

More topics