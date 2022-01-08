Tadeu Schimidt reactivates Twitter differently from Tiago Leifert

Tadeu Schmidt will start his first season in charge of “BBB” and showed one of the differences in relation to the last presenter, Tiago Leifert. He activated his Twitter account before the start of the 22nd edition of the reality show.

“I’m back”, posted Tadeu after changing his profile picture. The journalist had not used the social network since 2017, when he shared content about “Fantástico”, a program he presented on TV Globo.

Thaddeus Schimidt’s followers wished him luck after the presenter’s return. “Twitter is chaos during the BBB,” said one of the fans. “Courage, Thaddeus. Don’t notice the mess,” joked another.

Welcome back, Thaddeus!!! It will definitely rock in front of the BBB. Light and luck! ?? — André Macedo (@andremacedoams) January 7, 2022

Thaddeus soon announces who the participants are, please — #Lula2022 ?? (@maumaucirilo) January 7, 2022

Tiago Leifert left Twitter in 2020

Leifert deactivated his Twitter profile on the eve of the reality’s premiere in 2020 and never returned to the social network.

Participating in the program “Mais Você”, hosted by Ana Maria Braga, he pointed out the misuse of social networks by “BBB” fans.

“We are very concerned about who is in there. Who is isolated from the world and suffering attacks, sometimes unfair out here, from Twitter and such nonsense,” he said in the program aired on January 20, 2020.