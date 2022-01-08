Ten Facts About David Bowie Who Turns 75 Today

David Bowie, whose 75th birthday is this Saturday (1/08), was already a legend in his lifetime. Nearly a dozen biographies have been published about the pop visionary, and almost no secrets about him are waiting to be discovered, but there are unusual facts that few people know about. One of them was the difficulty the artist faced in buying bread in Berlin. See ten fun facts about the rock chameleon.

1. Role of drugs

David Bowie was an eclectic artist, who took on several alter egos over the course of his career: whether as Aladdin Sane or The Thin White Duke, everything went well, only Ziggy Stardust caused the singer serious problems. Drug use meant that Bowie at some point was no longer able to distinguish between himself and the figure he represented: “It became very dangerous. I really doubted my sanity,” says Christopher Sandford’s biography Bowie: Loving the Alien.

2. Option for Berlin

Fascinated by artists from the Weimar Republic era, such as Bertolt Brecht or the painters of the “Brücke”, Bowie decided to move to Berlin in 1976 – in fact, also to get away from drugs after the years of excess. Although West Berlin was considered the heroine capital of Europe at the time, Bowie actually managed to break free from addiction during his stay in the city.

3. Hungry tenant

Iggy Pop was Bowie’s roommate in the Berlin district of Schöneberg − but only temporarily. Bowie is said to have grown tired of the punk icon who constantly helped himself to food from the fridge. Iggy Pop then moved to the back of the building.

4. Confusion in the bakery

When Bowie once ordered bread at a Berlin bakery, the salesgirl asked, “Rye, wheat, wholemeal, spelled, oats, four-grain, shaped, round, half, or whole?” The singer asked his friend Edgar Froese for help, who later took up this fact in his biography Tangerine Dream − Force Majeure, and asked him: “Please explain to her that I do not want to buy the bakery, but only bread.”

5. Valuable recording

Speaking of bread: in 1963 Bowie, who at the time still used his original name David Jones, recorded the song I Never Dreamed at the tender age of 16 with his band The Kon-Rads. The band was waiting for a recording contract, which unfortunately did not happen. The sensation was even greater when the only recording of the song reappeared in 2018: David Hadfield, who was once drummer for the Kon-Rads, discovered it in a bread basket during a move. At an auction in the same year, it raised just under 40,000 pounds (45,000 euros at the time) − more than four times the estimated amount.

6. Defender of long hair

Since his career as a musician didn’t work out with the Kon-Rads, Bowie tried to become an activist. At age 17, he founded the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Men’s Long Hair. Among the claims: men with long hair should be called “darlings” and receive offers to carry their bags.

7. Knight not ordained

Whether actors like James Bond or musicians like the Beatles, many British celebrities have been awarded or honored with medals by the royal family. Except Bowie, who rejected the title of “Commander of the Order of the British Empire” in 2000, as well as the ordination as a knight 2003: “I really don’t know what it’s for. That’s not what I’ve worked for all my life.”

8. Individualist

Bowie was certainly not a person who said “yes” to everything. As artistic director, filmmaker Danny Boyle (Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?) asked the singer in 2012 to play Heroes at the opening ceremony of the London Olympics. But Bowie refused.

9. Visionary

For a visionary like Bowie, already in the 1990s the internet was not new territory: in 1996, he made three versions of the song Telling Lies available for download on his website. The song has been downloaded 300,000 times. How long did this take with a conventional modem back then?

10. Music to convince editor

Remember Brad Pitt’s brutal fight in the basement at Fight Club? The film was based on a book by Chuck Palahniuk, who once said in Rolling Stone magazine that the novel would never have been published without Bowie.

To get to editor Gerald Howard, who was surrounded by other young authors in a hotel bar, Palahniuk tossed $10 in coins into the jukebox and selected Bowie’s song Young Americans 40 times in a row. While angry competitors soon withdrew, Palahniuk managed to sell his Fight Club and other books to the publisher. By the way, Gerald Howard can’t remember the infinite loop in the music machine.