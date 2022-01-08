Thais Fersoza on ‘The Voice +’: reminisce on several outstanding roles in his 25-year career | TV & Famous

The challenge comes at the right time: in 2022, the actress completes 25 years of her career!

The partnership with André Marques, by the way, is not new. Who remembers Carla, the character from “Malhação” who got involved with Mocotó, played by André?

“I am very happy with the news. I’ve known Thatá for over 20 years, when we made ‘Malhação’ together, and our characters had a flirtation. Furthermore, she is married to Teló, who I had the pleasure of meeting as well. Thatá is mega talented and, without a doubt, comes to the Voice family to add up”, praises the presenter.

In honor of Thais’ debut on “The Voice +”, we recall the many outstanding roles and different projects that she has played in her 25-year career. Check out!

Thais Fersoza debuted on TV in 1997, at age 13, in the third season of “Malhação”, as gymnast Angela.

In the sequence, she amended several roles in Globo: Ritinha in “Corpo Dourado” (1998), Carla in the fifth season of “Malhação” (1999), Erica in “Esplendor” (2000), Gisela, romantic couple in Rodrigo Santoro in “Estrela-Guia” (2001), Thelma in “O Clone” (2001) and Fatinha in “Agora Que São Elas” (2003).

She also made special appearances in “Brava Gente”, “Sítio do Picapau Amarelo” and “Turma do Didi”. Between 2005 and 2010, Thais acted in a series of soap operas on Record, such as “Caminhos do Coração” (2007), “Os Mutantes” (2009), “Sansão e Dalila” and “Vidas em Jogo” (2009), “Dona Xepa” (2013), “Miracles of Jesus” (2015) and “Mother Slave” (2016).

Carnival love doesn’t last?! It lasts yes! The actress met her husband, Michel Teló, at Marquês de Sapucaí, during Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, and the rest is history. In 2022, the two complete ten years together and with a beautiful family: the two are parents of Melinda, 5 years old, and Teodoro, 4 years old.

Maternity, sabbatical and internet channel 🎬

After a sabbatical period and focusing on motherhood, Thais launched an internet channel to talk about… Children! Success on TV, cinema, theater and internet? Of course!