The 10 most sold products on the Mercado Livre in 2021; see ranking | e-commerce

Mercado Livre released a list of the most sold items in 2021, and supermarket products appear among the most sold on the platform. First comes condensed milk. Sales highlight throughout the year, he was leader in four different months and vice leader in another five. The ranking also has other products in the segment, such as beer, chocolate biscuits, ground coffee, olive oil and liquid detergent.

According to a report released by the company, items related to protection against Covid-19 also had high sales last year. In January, the best-selling product was the pack with 50 units of disposable masks. In October, the first place belonged to the N95 masks. The pulse oximeter, a device that measures the amount of oxygen in the blood, was in first place in March.

Mercado Livre believes that supermarket products were in great demand in 2021 because the habit of buying this type of product over the Internet remained in Brazilian commerce even during the period of flexibility of the pandemic, when people gained more freedom to go in person in shops. According to the company, “the search for convenience resulted in an increase in experimentation”.

This habit could be noticed especially on Black Friday 2021, when sales in the segment grew by 300%. “We’ve seen this behavior in the increase in sales called occasions, such as supermarket and home items,” said Fernando Yunes, senior vice president and leader of Mercado Livre in Brazil.

Below, check out the complete list of the most sold products on Mercado Livre in 2021.

List with the most sold products on the Free Market in 2021

January — Disposable masks 50u. | Condensed milk February — HD | Condensed milk March — Pulse Oximeter | HD April — Condensed milk | Beer May — Condensed milk | Chocolate cookie June — Beer | N95 mask July — Beer | Liquid detergent August — Beer | Condensed milk September — Chocolate Biscuit | MOP October — N95 Mask | Condensed milk November — Condensed Milk | Ground coffee December — Olive Oil | Condensed milk

The best selling products in Latin America

As in Brazil, supermarket products and protection against Covid-19 were also the most sold in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina and Mexico — the latter had vegetable oil as the leader. In Chile and Colombia, other highlights were technology products, such as smartphones. In countries like Peru and Uruguay, the most sold items were items related to civil construction, such as bricks and wall coverings.

