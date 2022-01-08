The leap in solar energy in Brazil – Economy

Strategic in the role of diversifying the Brazilian electricity matrix with renewable sources, in 2021, the solar energy grew in Brazil an impressive 65%.

The photovoltaic solar source, which includes large centralized generation solar plants and the distributed generation segment, which is the electricity generated at the point of consumption through solar light collection systems installed on roofs and facades, reached 13 gigawatts (GW) of operating power.

Thus, the solar source in Brazil approaches the current installed capacity of the Itaipu plant, second largest hydroelectric of the world, which is 14 GW. And it exceeds the installed power of thermoelectric moved to derivatives of Petroleum and mineral coal, which have just over 12.9 GW of installed power.

Even with the dollar stronger against the real and with restrictions on the supply of panels due to the scarcity of semiconductors, investments continue to expand. As shown by the statistics of Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy, solar energy attracted investments of nearly R$22 billion in 2021 alone.

Since 2012, the solar source has already moved more than R$ 66.3 billion in new investments in Brazil. Of these, around R$ 24 billion were directed to large plants. In distributed generation, where the country has more than 720,000 solar photovoltaic systems connected to the grid, accumulated investments exceed R$ 42.4 billion. And the numbers tend to grow, even with the gradual end of subsidies that encourage the use of this energy.

“Despite the advances, we are not yet in a position to reflect the potential that solar energy has in Brazil. Compared to other renewable sources, such as hydroelectric power generation and from the biomass, Brazil occupies the 2nd position in the world ranking and in wind generation, the 7th place, but in solar we are not a reference yet, we only occupy the 14th position in the world ranking of generation of this type of energy”, he observes Rodrigo Sauaia, president of Absolar.

Sauaia reinforces that solar energy remains one of the most competitive sources among renewable sources, with average prices below US$ 30.90/MWh, for this reason the country needs to continue developing strategies so that solar energy is part of Brazilian energy planning and that public policies are created to facilitate access to technology and democratize the use of solar energy for all economy ranges.

The president Jair Bolsonaro this Friday sanctioned the legal framework for own energy generation, which limits until 2045 the exemption from charges for those who already have photovoltaic systems and those who request the service up to 12 months after the sanction of the law and imposes gradual charges, from 2023, on consumers who install the system.

Today, users who produce their own energy do not pay certain charges, such as network usage and distribution fees. Under the new law, distributors will be compensated monthly for these expenses and theConsumers served by the distributors will pay part of the charges on their own electricity bills.. The transfer of tariffs associated with electricity for distributed generation starts, as of 2023, at 15% of the total of these benefits.

What is expected now is the use of materials, technologies and new solutions designed to ensure an increase in the competitiveness of clean energy in relation to conventional energy. Brazil shows some progress in this requirement. Regulation of National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) published at the end of 2021 gave the guarantee for the operation of hybrid plants in the country, which provide for the combination of more than one energy source in the same space. One of the advantages of this solution is the use of the same transmission network.

To professor and researcher Nivalde de Castro, general coordinator of the Electric Sector Study Group (Gesel) of UFRJ, this new rule may increase the participation of solar energy in the Brazilian matrix, since it is easier to invest in the creation of solar plants in already installed plants (hydroelectric, wind, thermoelectric), because it is a source that can easily complement the others. / WITH PABLO SANTANA

*CELSO MING IS AN ECONOMY COMMENTARY